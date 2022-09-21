ACKLEY - Kevin Groninga, 66, of Hampton and formerly of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A private family burial will take place in West Friesland Cemetery in rural Ackley. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Kevin Lawrence Groninga was born on Nov. 4, 1955 in Cedar Falls to Mervin and Florence (Newhall) Groninga. He attended Ackley-Geneva schools.
Kevin is survived by his siblings: Cynthia Kohlmeier of Hornbeak, Tenn.; Carmen Courtney of Rockhill, S.C. and Brian Groninga of Geneva; and his nephews: Kyle Courtney and Brian Courtney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.