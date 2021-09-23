Grothe, James A.

IOWA FALLS - James A. Grothe, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Following visitation, he will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Jim and his family.
James Anthony Grothe was born on Feb. 16, 1937, the son of Joseph Henry and Rose Genevive (Huttenbach) Grothe in Bloomfield, Neb. He attended Ellington township country school, then St. Ludger School in Creighton, Neb. and Forest City High School in Forest City, Iowa. From 1960–1962 James honorably served in the United States Army.