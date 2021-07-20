UNION, Iowa - Connie Guiles, 71, of Union, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Public graveside services for Connie will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Sheppard Cemetery with Pastor Harrison Lipert officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Creps Abels Funeral Home located at 905 Edgington Ave, Eldora, IA 50627, where her family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be directed in Connie’s name to her family, which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Connie and her family.