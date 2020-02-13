HAMPTON
Donald Hackbarth, 84, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Morgan United Methodist Church, Dows. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Don and his family. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Franklin County Cattlemen's Association or to the Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church.
Donald James Hackbarth was born April 29, 1935, second twin to Daniel Harold and Clara May (Williams) Hackbarth in Morgan Township, rural Dows. He attended Morgan Township No. 6 school through fifth grade and graduated from Dows High School with the class of 1953. Donald married Sandra Laurene Rash on Oct. 26, 1958, at the Popejoy Methodist Church in Popejoy, Iowa. The couple had three children: Donna, Janna and Sara. He was a member of the Morgan United Methodist Church and served many years as trustee.
Don was a trucker and farmer all his life. He raised Black Angus cattle for years and was a Charter member of the Franklin County Cattlemen and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. He served on the Animal Health Committee for the Iowa Cattlemen for many years. Don was a past president of the Coulter Community Club, past member of the Coulter Betterment Committee, member and past treasurer and board member of Franklin County Farm Bureau, member of American Angus Association and American Paint Horse Association, member of Franklin County Historical Society and former member of the Dows Lions Club.
Donald Hackbarth is survived by his children, Donna (David) Bryan of Polk City, Iowa, Janna (Rich) Glenn of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Sara (Chris) Buseman of McCallsburg, Iowa; grandchildren, Jonathan (Deidre) Bryan of Polk City, Iowa, Sarah Marie (Stephen) Reish of Cody, Wyoming, Matthew Bryan of Polk City, Iowa, Ryan Glenn of West Des Moines, Iowa, Christine Glenn of West Des Moines, Iowa, Hannah Buseman of Davenport, Iowa, and Halley Buseman of Johnston, Iowa; great-granddaughters: Lilian Joy Bryan, Ayla May Bryan, Eliza Jean Bryan; a great-grandson due to arrive in April; step-granddaughter, Clarissa (Kevin) Figeley of Pearland, Texas; step-great-granddaughters, Cadence Figeley and Kinsley Figeley; sister, Joan Bramble of Cecilton, Maryland; sister-in law, Marianna Hackbarth of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and special friends/neighbors, Duane and Jean Swanson and Steve and Colleen Simons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents; a twin brother, Ronald; and sister, Betty Wesenberg.
