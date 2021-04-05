RADCLIFFE—Elvern "Bud" Hake, 95 of Radcliffe, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A flowing visitation will be Tuesday, April 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post #317, 27242 E Ave., Radcliffe, IA 50230 or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabelle St., Radcliffe, IA 50230. Please wear a mask and following social distance guidelines. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.