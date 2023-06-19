RADCLIFFE - Brett Halvorsen, age 38, of Radcliffe, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA.
Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery in Radcliffe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hardin County Agricultural Society, PO Box 247, Eldora, IA 50627.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is taking care of Brett and his family.
Brett Jay Halvorsen, age 38, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 14, 2023, after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer.
Brett was born on Dec. 15, 1984 in Iowa Falls, the son of Douglas and Ruth Halvorsen. He attended Eldora-New Providence High School and graduated with the class of 2003. During that time, he was involved in FFA, football, and 4-H. Brett had a passion for showing cattle and pigs at the Hardin County Fair in Eldora and has now passed that enjoyment down to his children.
Brett was united in marriage to Ashley Renaud on Oct. 28, 2006. To this union four children were born: Brandt, Alivia, Luke and Georgie. Brett was a dedicated father and loving husband whose children were the world to him. In his spare time, he devoted his life to his children and wife. Each child held a special place in his heart. Brandt and Brett enjoyed showing cattle together, playing baseball, and trucking together. Alivia and her dad loved binge-watching their favorite veterinary shows and Chicago P.D. With Luke, they enjoyed talking about maps and learning about the presidents, and with Georgie, he loved to snuggle and play silly games. Brett and Ashley enjoyed date nights, taking yearly vacations together, and spending time together with their children. Ashley will always remember their sarcastic and quirky exchanges with each other. They both had a love for the Iowa Hawkeye football team and went to many games to watch. Go Hawks!
Brett was a dedicated dispatcher in the trucking industry and was well known as “Dispatch” around the community. Brett was a great friend, and as we all joked, a great therapist on the side for all the truckers! He always made it a priority to worship the Lord every Sunday. Our family finds peace and comfort in the fact that Brett was saved by our Lord Jesus Christ and is now in the loving arms of his Savior.
Left behind to cherish Brett's memory are his loving and devoted wife, Ashley, and their four children: son Brandt, daughter Alivia, son Luke, and daughter Georgie. Brett is also survived by his parents: Douglas and Ruth (Nelson) Halvorsen; brother, Bart (Jackie) Halvorsen, and their children: Marie, Barrett, Jack, Jake, and Blane; sister, Betsy (Levi) Harms and their children: Alex, Jace, and Cody; grandmother, Vicki (Paul) Halvorsen; grandmother, Opal (Ritland) Nelson; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Sue Renaud; brother-in-law, Ryan (Samantha) Renaud; grandmother-in-law, Miriam (Campbell) Renaud; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Calvin Halvorsen and grandfather, Raymond Nelson.