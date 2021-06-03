Hamilton, James K.

WATERLOO - James K. Hamilton, 75, of Waterloo, died suddenly Monday, May 31, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Waukon, son of Roland K. and Alfrea J. Pederson Hamilton. In 1949 the family moved to a farm in the Lee Center community northwest of Iowa Falls. He attended school in Iowa Falls, graduating in the class of 1963. He also attended Ellsworth Community College, graduating in 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force until 1970, including a year at Ton San Nuit Airbase in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. Jim came home and finished his college degree at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.