Hamilton, William

IOWA FALLS—William Hamilton, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Union Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed on the First United Methodist Church's Facebook page. A Celebration of Life will also be held later in the summer. Memorial donations may be made to Care Initiatives Hospice, 6915 Chancellor Drive, Suite A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
William Andrew Hamilton was born on Aug. 3, 1925, on the family farm to Robert and Luany (Armstrong) Hamilton. He attended Maple Grove Country School and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1942. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa in 1951. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force. On Oct. 6, 1951, Bill was united in marriage to Audria Mae McClatchey.