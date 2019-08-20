PARKERSBURG—Hannah Miller, 88, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Bethel Reformed Church with burial in the Bethel Cemetery, both rural Aplington. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the Bethel Reformed Church in Aplington. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.