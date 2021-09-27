The family of Mary Virginia “Ginger” Hansen is pleased to invite the community to a Memorial Musicale - under the direction of Dr. James Hammann - to celebrate her life and to honor her memory on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Music Hall (formerly the Bradford Methodist Church) at 401 Webber St., Bradford, IA, followed by a reception with light refreshments at the Bradford Community Hall one block away. This Memorial Musicale will also commemorate the opening of Dr. Hammann’s Bradford Music Hall, which was a favorite project of Ginger’s and to which she happily contributed many hours of work. Because space will be limited, only those folks who RSVP to 319-431-5815 or to drh@balmoralcottage.com will be able to be seated at either the musicale or the reception. Please wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.