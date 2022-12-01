ALDEN - Harold “Hark” Henry Harkema was born on Dec. 20, 1937 in Alden, to Vila Verne Rasmusson Harkema and Henry Harkema.
He graduated from Alden high school in 1956. Two years later he met his lifelong partner Betty Joan Harless and on March 1, 1959, they were united in marriage at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls.
He grew up on a farm and worked in the farming industry for the first couple of years of their marriage. In 1962 he found his gift of sales and worked for Sunshine Biscuit Company until 1965. Upon leaving Sunshine, he bought an Archway Cookies distributorship and found his true passion. This led them to move to Cedar Falls which created the family’s fondest memories and lasting friendships.
There was hardly a weekend that went by that wasn’t spent with family and friends. Whether it was neighborhood cookouts, golf outings, or family get-togethers with great food, there was no shortage of drinks, jokes and laughter.
Making others laugh brought Harold great joy. Anyone who ever knew him remembered his love of a good joke. His contagious laughter brought joy to everyone who met him. Harold was the ultimate handyman and loved to create fun projects for the family to enjoy.
In 1980 the family moved to West Texas where they lived for about 10 years before settling in the Austin area. Harold had his own landscaping business until retiring in his late sixties. He filled his days with cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and cultivating his backyard oasis.
He passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and three children at the age of 84.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Vila Harkema; his three older sisters: Beverly Thies, Wilma Schreuer, and LaDonna Hannah; and two beloved nephews: Michael Thies and Bruce Hannah.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Harkema of Round Rock, Texas; three children: Sue Gordon (Rick) of Midland, Texas; Lisa Harkema (Thomas Van Lith) of Georgetown, Texas and Donald Harkema of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren: Ryan Gordon (Katie Moore) of Midland, Texas; Allyson Gordon of Victoria, Texas; Emily Riehle (Robert McCarn) of Georgetown, Texas; and Samantha Riehle (Grant Ellis) of Lubbock, Texas; his younger brother Steve Harkema (Pam) of Hampton; brothers-in-law: Carroll Harless (Jan) of Iowa Falls and Darrell Harless of Charles City; his sister-in-law Margaret Ritland (Gene) of Iowa Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and Friends are invited to attend services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with a small reception afterwards taking place at Faith Lutheran Church, 4010 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628. Honorary Pallbearers are Ryan Gordon, Midland, Texas; Rick Gordon, Midland, Texas; Thomas Van Lith, Georgetown, TX; Richard Smuck, Waterloo; David Thies, Iowa Falls; and Dennis Schreuer, Simpsonville, S.C. Internment will take place at a later date at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 S., Burnet, TX 78611.