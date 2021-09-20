Harman, John Oliver

IOWA FALLS - John Harman, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for John and his family. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family.
John Oliver Harman was born on Oct. 10, 1941, the son of John Oliver Forkum and Ora Ruby Felts in Nashville, Tenn. John honorably served for fifteen years in the United States Marine Corps. On April 19, 1985, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann (Alm) Harman in Port Angeles, Wash.