Harms, Gordon Lee

YUMA, ARIZ. - Gordon Lee Harms, 73, of Yuma, Ariz., passed away on Friday, Aug. 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C in Alden. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Gordy was born on Nov. 17, 1949, in Iowa Falls to Delmar W. Harms and Mary L. (Nott) Harms. He graduated from Alden High School in 1968, Ellsworth Community College in 1970, and Iowa State University in 1972. He was a quality assurance supervisor for Weavers/Martin Marietta where he worked for 33 years until he retired to Yuma, Ariz.
Gordy was a proud father of his two sons with former spouse, Marilyn Jennings Harms. He was a horseman at heart and enjoyed raising and showing ponies with Ponies of America and was also involved with FFA. He loved music and singing in church. In retirement, he spent his time desert gardening, antiquing, eating Mexican food, watching westerns, and flying homing pigeons. But most of all, Gordy loved talking with family and friends and being social.
Gordy is survived by his mother Mary Harms of Alden; sons: Isaac (Molly) Harms of Jefferson, S.D. and Adam (Anggela) Harms of Iowa Falls; grandchildren: Elijah, Joseph, and Maya Harms; sister Randi (Steve) Smith of Alden; nephews: Ben (Audrey) DeVilder of Eldora; Zach DeVilder of Altoona, Iowa; Evan (Katie) Friedl of La Crescent, Minn.; and niece Emily (Derek) Johnson of Iron River, Wis.; great-niece Riley DeVilder; and great-nephews: Connor DeVilder, Mason DeVilder, and Henry Friedl.
He was preceded in death by his father Delmar and sister Judy Harms DeVilder.