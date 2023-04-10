ALDEN - Sheryl Harms, 81, of Alden, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home in Alden. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Sheryl Marlee Harms was born on Feb. 7, 1942, to George and Irene Slamal. She attended school in Roland, Iowa. On March 29, 1959, Sheryl was united in marriage to Earl Harms in the Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland. She was the high school secretary for a number of years in Alden and then made a career of being a homemaker taking care of Earl, David and Annette. Earl and Sheryl also raised two grandkids, Jesse and Josh Oelmann. Sheryl was very active in the United Church of Christ in Alden. Sheryl was beloved by all her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sheryl is survived by her children David (Bridget) Harms of Alden and Annette Harms of Clear Lake; sister Darlene (Norman) Sweet of Roland; and grandchildren Tyler Harms of Manhattan, N.Y.; Matthew Harms of Alden; Sami Harms of Alden; Jesse Oelmann and Josh Oelmann of Alden.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents and husband.