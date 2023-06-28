IOWA FALLS - Bruce Harris, 73, of Iowa Falls passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Scenic Manor Care Center in Iowa Falls at the age of 73 years and 20 days, after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the North Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends back at church following the committal service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Bruce Eldon Harris was born on June 6, 1950, in Eldora, Iowa, the son of Emory and Phyllis (Granzow) Harris. He was baptized at the Lee Center Methodist Church in rural Iowa Falls and Confirmed at the Morgan United Methodist Church in rural Dows.
He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1968 and was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1970 and also served in the Army Reserve after returning from Germany. On July 13, 1970, Bruce was united in marriage to Sandy Hackbarth of Dows and they were blessed with two children: Shane and Shelby.
In his early years Bruce worked for and later ran his mom's cookbook printing business. His last 20 years were spent driving truck for Iowa Limestone before retiring. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, especially about Oliver Tractors and Jeeps, and spending time with his family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, son, and father-in-Law and mother-in-Law: Dale and Irene Hackbarth.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy of Iowa Falls; daughter Shelby Phippen (Chuck) of Ankeny; daughter-in-Law Laurie Harris of Altoona; grandson Spencer Harris of West Des Moines; grandson Lucas Harris of Ankeny; brother-in-law Kevin Kackbarth (Jayne) of Muncie, Ind.; as well as other family members and friends.