CEDAR RAPIDS - David Allan Hartle, 76, died unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Cedar Rapids.
Dave was born on Feb. 15, 1946, in Owatonna, Minn. to Norbert and Bernice Hartle. After graduating from Owatonna High School in 1964, he received his Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1969 with a minor in livestock marketing from Morningside College in Sioux City. Dave was a high school and college wrestler with his claim to fame being one of the few people to take down Dan Gable. Following college, Dave began his career with Wayne Feeds in Mason City as a District Sales Manager. He then joined the staff as an instructor at Ellsworth Community College, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, where in 1984 he was recognized by the US Department of Education for Excellence regarding his work in developing the curriculum and on the job training for the Swine Management Program. While still in Iowa Falls, Dave then branched out and established and managed several of his own animal health and nutrition businesses, AMS and Gro-Mix Services. Following the farm crisis in 1985, the family moved to Sioux City where Dave was a National Sales Manager for Consumer Supply for five years until relocating to Cedar Rapids in 1990.
On Dec. 27, 1967, Dave married Barbara Glende. Dave and Barb had five children: Matthew, Steven, Nathan, Emily, and Jonathan. They lived in many communities throughout Iowa during their nearly 55 years of marriage, making lifelong friends along their journey. They treasured making Cedar Rapids their home for the last 30 years.
Those who knew Dave, would say he was a kind and gentle soul. He had a quiet presence with a charming smile. He loved good food, watching sports and enjoyed spending time with others.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Cedar Rapids; his sons: Steve (Ashley) of Greenwood Village, Colo.; Nate (Kris) of Andover, Minn.; and daughter: Emily Johnson of McKinney, Texas; as well as his 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Darrell (Suzanne), Gloria Karbo, Del (Joyce), Audrey (Gary) Oldefendt, Roy (Vicky) and Dean (Rhonda). Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his sons Jonathan Michael and Matthew David.
A gathering for all family and friends will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Cedar Rapids Hilton Garden Inn. A private funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, which will be used for replanting trees on Blake Boulevard and the surrounding neighborhood which Dave loved so much.
