Matthew David Hartle, of Tempe, Arizona, and formerly of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 52. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 13, 1968, but spent his youth growing up in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1986. Matt attended Buena Vista University for a year before attending Iowa State University where he received his bachelor's degree in business in 1990, graduating with honors. Matt and Sherrlyn (Hoffman) were married on Aug. 18, 1990, in Iowa Falls. They lived in the Urbandale area where they raised their three children: Shannon, Megan and Ethan. Matt earned his CPA and CIA certifications and was employed by several Des Moines area companies including State of Iowa Auditors, Travelers, AmerUs Group, De Lage Landon, EMC, American Equity, TransAmerica, and most recently Silicon Valley Bank in Tempe, Arizona.