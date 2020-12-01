APLINGTON—Hattie Ubiene Hartman, 94, of Aplington, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington from COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, no visitation or service is scheduled. Hattie will be buried beside her husband at Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. With the pandemic causing nationwide food insecurity, those wishing to honor Hattie with a memorial can send a direct donation to your local food bank or Northeast Iowa Food Bank, P.O. Box 2397, Waterloo, IA 50704. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.