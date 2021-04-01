PARKERSBURG—Roy Allen Hassman, 77, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital, Waterloo, from complications of COVID-19. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Bible Chapel or the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com