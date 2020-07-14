URBANDALE - Karen Lee Warman Hayes of Urbandale passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 12, 2020. Karen was born on July 3, 1937, at Ellsworth Community Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Thelma LaVeda Hamilton Warman and Leonard Orville Warman. She grew up on a farm in Alden, Iowa, and graduated from Alden High School in 1955. Karen married Leroy Raymond Hayes on Sept. 15, 1956. They made their home in several different Iowa towns including Webster City, Belmond, Hampton, Prairie City, Morrison, and finally settled in Urbandale 28 years ago.
Karen worked as a homemaker raising the family and later passionately worked for the Iowa Egg Council for over 25 years as an Egg Promotion Specialist. She traveled throughout the state of Iowa “telling the good egg story” at events including the Iowa State Fair and many times included her grandchildren in the process. She was also known for her amazing omelets and deviled eggs.