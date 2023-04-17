STORY CITY - Betty Haywood, 89, of Story City, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence, Iowa. Burial will take place in the Union Cemetery on Monday morning. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Joan Haywood was born at home in rural Bangor, Iowa, on Aug. 1, 1933, to Raymond and Glenna (Hauser) Wirth. She was raised in the Bangor area and the family moved to Union her freshman year. She graduated from Union High School in 1951. She married Charles F. Haywood a few weeks later on June 17. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2018.
During her senior year in high school, Betty won the State of Iowa vocal music award. She made sure her children participated in music lessons, camps, competitions and concerts. She attended them all with great pride, while always reminding them to “sing out.”
Betty’s children were dressed properly for church on Sunday – and never late. The Haywood family attended the Union Community Church for decades where she helped direct children’s music programs. Later she attended the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church. She participated in women’s fellowship, sang in the choirs and served on various committees.
Betty fully embraced her role as a farm wife. She had the ability to take simple ingredients and make a meal fit for a king. Her creativity was also expressed in her flower gardens, crafting and her beautifully decorated home. Christmas was especially special, as trees adorned in ornaments and lights enhanced every room, and family gatherings featured talent shows.
Betty gave of her time and talents unselfishly and had an innate ability to spring into action to help a sick neighbor or family member. She was a 4-H leader and enjoyed fellowship with her Tryst Club sisters. Charles and Betty attended countless plays, concerts, athletic events and fairs for their children and grandchildren – being present for the family was always a priority.
Following the death of her husband, during her final years, she embraced her many new friends and filled her days with wonderful activities while living at Timberland Village in Story City.
Betty is survived by her children: Carol (Scott) Humphrey of Eldora; Steven (Linda) Haywood of Union; Cheryl (Steve) Irwin of Chicago, Ill.; Beth (Ed) Stephas of Ames; Julianne (Terry) Johnston of Parkersburg; and an honorary daughter, Marianne Pekola-Sjoblom of Finland. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Adam, Colleen, Christian and Juliet Humphrey; Rachel and Steve Linderman; Caleb and Elias Humphrey; Amber, Chris, Brinley and Lily Knudsen; Austin, Jennifer and Francis Haywood; Grant, Sarah, Sophie, Leah and Ruby Stephas; Amanda, Adam, Shaylee, Zoey, Charlie and Hadley DeLancey; Rebekah, Nate, Lyla and Griffin Ross; Noah Stephas, who will be united in marriage to Hannah Scotton on his grandparent’s 72nd anniversary in June; Mackenzie and Aaron Foley; and Adeline and Ty Cook, who are awaiting the birth of Betty’s 16th great-grandchild.
In death, Betty has been reunited with her husband, her parents, her in-laws Harry and Winnetta Haywood, and a beautiful granddaughter Adrianna Haywood Johnston. Additionally, her brother Daniel Wirth and his wife Linda, an infant brother, and many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Betty had a zeal for life until the very end. As she realized her body had suddenly become too weak for her active mind, she softly said “Jesus,” closed her eyes and entered heaven where her beautiful soprano voice now echoes in the golden streets.