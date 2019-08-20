ELDORA - Hazel Ann Nordyke, 79, of Eldora, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora, while under Care Initiatives Hospice. A memorial service will be held for Hazel on Monday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Eldora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow services at Eastlawn Memory Garden in Eldora. Memorials may be directed to the family and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Creps Chapel is caring for Hazel and her family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at 641-858-2181.
Hazel was born on Nov. 18, 1939, in Huntington, West Virginia, to her parents, Clarence Jr. and Nota (Hensley) Williams, and raised by her father and stepmother, Violet “Vicky” Keiser. She grew up in West Virginia and later moved to Eldora. She met her first husband, Ronald Blandau, and the couple were united in marriage in San Diego, California. Four children were born to this union. The couple were later divorced. She later married Leonard “Duke” Nordyke at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and shared his daughter, Beverly, to become a part of their family. He passed away in 2005.