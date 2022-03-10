TUCSON, ARIZ.
Steve Heard, 74, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Ev; his two sons, Corey (Morayma) in Tucson and Bryce (Bethany) in England; and six grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Calvary Christian Fellowship 3850 N Commerce Dr. Tucson AZ, 85705. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at: thehandyoldman@yahoo.com through Zelle, or they can be mailed to: Ev Heard at the Calvary Christian Fellowship address above.