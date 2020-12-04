ACKLEY - Virgil Heetland, 85, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at The Cottages of Hearthstone in Pella of natural causes. A private family service will be held with burial in the Cornerstone Cemetery, rural Ackley. A public viewing will be Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Fellowship of Christian Farmers, Cornerstone Presbyterian Church or The Cottages of Hearthstone in Pella. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Virgil Vern Heetland was born Oct. 13, 1935, to Paul and Florence (Geerdes) Heetland on the family farm south of Ackley. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1953. On Dec. 15, 1959, Virgil was united in marriage to Darlene Stahl in Holland, Iowa. Darlene passed away in 2003 and Virgil later married Mary Lou. Virgil was a self-employed farmer and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Farmers. He was also a 4-H leader, a Deacon and Church Elder and was on the 4-H Extension Council. Virgil was a kind and gentle man whose strength came from his belief in God. Daily devotions were a routine for him and his wife. The power of prayer, his unselfish love for others and his faith led him on many mission trips to various countries.