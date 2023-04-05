IOWA FALLS - Robert John Heldt, 57, of Iowa Falls, passed away March 30, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. No services are planned at this time. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Bobby was the son of Robert Charles and Mary Ann (Leszewski) Heldt and was born Feb. 1, 1966 in Oelwein, Iowa. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1984.
Bobby was a devoted, hardworking and loveable man. He cared for others, always putting everyone else’s needs before his own. As a very devoted and caring man alive, his body continues to give to others. Although Bobby was an uncle, his nieces and nephews will always remember him as the best father anyone could ask for. He was always there for them, teaching them so many things and simply being there to listen whenever they needed to talk. He will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Ann Hedlt; sister Rebecca Heldt; nephews: Kason, Cody, Cory, Brandon; nieces: Becca, Paisley and great nephew Cohen.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents: Joe and Geneva Leszewski, Louis and Gertrude Heldt.
In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to: Adams Celebration of Life, 25631 Co Hwy D35, Iowa Falls, IA 50126 c/o Mary Heldt.