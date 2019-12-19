IOWA FALLS
Eunice Helmke, 86, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Franklin Country View in Hampton. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the Lindenwood Cemetery, Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Eunice and her family.
Eunice Dorthea Helmke was born March 11, 1933, to Robert and Marie (Siems) Voy, in Franklin County, Iowa. During her school years, Eunice was selected to the National 4-H Congress and made the tryouts to go to Chicago, Illinois. She was chosen to be on the All County Girls Basketball team and lettered five of the six years she played. She graduated valedictorian class of 1951. After graduation, she attended Hamilton Business School in Mason City, Iowa. She was employed as office assistant in the Franklin County Farm Service office and Farm Bureau Farm Services. She married Gerald “Peewee” Helmke on Jan. 13, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton, Iowa. To this union two sons, David and Steve, were born. After living in the Geneva, Iowa, area the family moved to Hampton, Iowa, where Peewee was employed. Eunice then started working at Franklin General Hospital in the business office until 1976 when they moved to Iowa Falls, Iowa. She then started working at the Heritage Center as office assistant to the administrators.
Eunice enjoyed watching her grandsons and great-grandchildren participating in their school activities. Much of her time was spent in Clear Lake boating and enjoying family and friends.
Eunice Helmke is survived by her sons, David (Susan) Helmke of Hampton, Iowa, and Steve (Mary) Helmke of Belmond, Iowa; grandchildren, Jordan Helmke of Hampton, Iowa, Josh (Shanna) Helmke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Colin (Angela) Helmke of Hampton, Iowa; and great-grandchildren: Kyle, Carter, Hayden, Bentley, Cooper and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Peewee” Helmke, and her parents, Robert and Marie Voy.
