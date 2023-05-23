IOWA FALLS - Bonnie Henrich, 88, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family service will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, with a public celebration of life to be held at Highland Golf Club in Iowa Falls on Saturday, July 1 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Catholic Church or Ellsworth Community College. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Bonnie Ann Henrich was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Carroll, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Leo (Blackie) and Leonilla (Lill) Heisterkamp. She graduated from St. Bernard Catholic School in Breda, Iowa, in 1952, and St. Anthony School of Nursing in Carroll in 1955. Bonnie worked as a registered nurse at St. Anthony Hospital until she was united in marriage to Donald J. Henrich, at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Aug. 24, 1957. They subsequently moved to Vermillion, S.D., and Ames, Iowa, where Don finished his engineering degree, and ultimately relocated to Iowa Falls in 1960, where they remained the rest of their married life. Bonnie then became an actively involved, stay-at-home mother to their four children: Michael, Karen, Sandra, and Mary Beth. She lived a very fulfilling life in Iowa Falls for many years, but chose to move closer to family in 2021, and happily resided at Woodlands Creek Senior Living in Clive, Iowa, at the time of her unexpected death.
Bonnie was a kind, spunky, social being and was actively involved with many card, book and dinner clubs, as well as a frequent attendee at Woodlands Creek happy hours. She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and never missed a televised football or basketball game. Bonnie was an excellent cook/baker and would spend hours rummaging through recipes. The family was often her guinea pigs and we loathed when she wrote “VG” (very good) at the top of a recipe as we knew we would never be served it again…she was always off to find an even better version! While all of these activities brought her much happiness, being with family and attending her grandchildren’s events brought her the most joy. Although distance separated them, she never missed a milestone in their lives, even dancing the night away at her grandson’s wedding, surrounded by family and friends, days before her death. Bonnie was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa, for 60 years. When asked about the most important thing that guided her as a wife and mother, she replied “her unyielding faith” as it had gotten her through many difficult situations…as it will all of us in mourning her passing.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Michael Henrich of Anchorage, Ala.; Karen (Kevin) Brandenburg of Burnsville, Minn.; Sandra (Mike) Supple of Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo.; and Mary Beth (Todd) Tystahl of West Des Moines, Iowa; six grandchildren: Monica (Chris Enas) Supple and Rachel Supple of Chicago, Ill.; Sarah Supple of Philadelphia, Penn.; Nathan (Courtney) Tystahl of Des Moines, Iowa; Ryan Tystahl of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Anna Tystahl of West Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters: Shirley (Ron) Longacre of Bellevue, Neb.; and Jayne (Gary) Koster of Henderson, Nev.; one brother: Ken (Marlene) Heisterkamp of Rapid City, S.D.; one sister-in-law: Kay Heisterkamp of Ankeny, Iowa; and one brother-in-law: Robert (Heinie) Henrich of Carroll, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years: Don Henrich; parents: Blackie and Lill Heisterkamp; brother: Harold (Butch) Heisterkamp; father and mother-in-law: Harold (Fuzzy) and Mary Henrich; and sister-in-law: Margaret (Charlotte) Henrich.