PARKERSBURG
Bernita Rhea Henricks, 68, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Chester Clarence and Hattie G. (Hemmen) Vanderwerf on Sept. 20, 1951, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Bernita graduated from Aplington High School, in Aplington, Iowa, in 1969.
On April 16, 1971, Bernita was united in marriage with Craig Eugene Henricks at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Reinbeck, Iowa. They also lived in Grundy Center, Iowa, before moving to Parkersburg in 1973. While living in Grundy Center, Bernita worked as a cook at the Grundy Center Nursing Home from 1969 until 1972. Bernita was a wonderful wife and mother, sister, aunt and homemaker.
Bernita was a member of the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg and served as a substitute Sunday School teacher. Bernita also helped the ladies with many church activities and was known as the cookie lady. She was a past leader for Girl Scouts. Bernita loved to bake (she would make special goodies for each family member), shop, listen to music and read. Bernita enjoyed texting with family and friends and skyping with Angie. She was very talented in designing cups, plates and napkins. Bernita loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bernita died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Hattie Vanderwerf; and an infant brother, Arlyss Vanderwerf.
Bernita is survived by her husband of 48 years, Craig Henricks of Parkersburg; two daughters, Melissa (Andrew) Smith of Alden, Iowa, and Angie (Erik) Sampson of Littleton, Colorado; three grandchildren, Cassidy, Hunter and Noelle Smith; one step-grandchild, Ashley; an honorary son, BJ Humphrey, of Parkersburg; and one sister, Rhonda (Richard) Humphrey of Parkersburg.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, before the funeral service at Hope Reformed Church.
Memorials may be directed to family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
