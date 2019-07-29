IOWA FALLS—Herbert Wheeler, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hansen Family Hospital. A visitation with the family present will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Woodley Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Coulter Cemetery, following visitation. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Herb and his family.
Herbert Clifford Wheeler Jr. was born the son of Herbert and Marie (Snyder) Wheeler on Dec. 22, 1930, at their home in rural Leon, Iowa. He honorably served with the United States Army from 1952-1956. On April 25, 1952, Herb was united in marriage to Marlene Selma Morton in Coulter, Iowa. Herb started working at a very young age. His main occupation was plumbing. His two greatest joys in life were family and work. He didn’t retire until age 83.