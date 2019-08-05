IOWA FALLS-Herbert Wheeler, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hansen Family Hospital. A visitation with the family present was held from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Herb was laid to rest at the Coulter Cemetery following the visitation. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family c/o Debra Fredericks, 376 Mallard Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Herb and his family.