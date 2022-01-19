Hickman, Norman Dean

Norman Dean Hickman, 84, of Conrad, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his residence in Conrad. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Conrad. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Sheller Cemetery in rural Grundy Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Norman was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Hardin County to Lyle and Georgia (Pence) Hickman. Norm went to school and graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1957. Norman was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Saint on June 12, 1959, at the Ivester Church of the Brethren in rural Grundy County. To this union, five children were born: Harlan, Norma, Anita, Teresa and Janine. They raised their family in Conrad. In 1983, they moved to the family farm and returned back to Conrad in 1998. On top of being a small-town farmer, Norman also worked at Ritchies as a tool and die manufacturer, retiring in 2002. Norman was a member of the Ivester Church of the Brethren and Conrad Presbyterian Church. Norman had many hobbies, like tinkering with small engines in his machine shed. He also enjoyed to cruise around the gravels in Hardin and Grundy County in his convertible Mustang and his 1950 Ford Coupe. But most of all he loved to spend time with his family.