CORALVILLE - Delores “Dee” K. Higgason Oct. 6, 1941 to July 8, 2023 Delores “Dee” K. Higgason, 81, passed from this life into her eternal home on July 8, 2023 at Lantern Park Speciality Care in Coralville, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at The Big White House in Coralville. A time of fellowship and sharing memories with light refreshments will follow the service.
Dee was born on Oct. 6, 1941 in Eldora, Iowa to Peter and Jurrena Luiken. She grew up in Steamboat Rock and graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1959. On Feb. 10, 1960 Dee was united in marriage to Jerry Higgason at First Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa.
Dee cherished celebrating the special holidays with all of her family gathered together and loved watching her children and grandchildren in sporting events, concerts, holiday and dance programs. She enjoyed shopping and especially finding the perfect holiday outfits for her grandchildren. Her church community and her faith were a very important part of Dee’s life from early childhood. Her children have fond memories of Dee kneeling by her bed in prayer for her family.
Dee is survived by her husband, Jerry; her sons: Brett and Kyle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughters: Julie Robertson of Nisswa, Minn. and Kim (Jon) Hamann of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren: Ashley (Dan) Pearson, Tyler Hamann, Kayla and Abby Herubin, Angela and Bethany Higgason; and great-grandchildren Madelyn, Chloe and Gemma Pearson and Dawson Drown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister- and brother-in-law, Ramona (Luiken) and Larry Reece.