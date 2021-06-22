Hobbiebrunken, Rose Kaye

IOWA FALLS - Rose Kaye Hobbiebrunken, 82, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Zearing Health Care Center. Born Rose Kaye Meleney on July 11, 1938, to Anna Marie (Mary) and Leo William Meleney Sr. in Garner, Iowa. Rose graduated Garner High School class of 1956. Rose was united in marriage to Henry Donald Hobbiebrunken Jr. on Aug. 5, 1960. To this union, a son was born, Daniel. Rose worked as a cashier at Boondocks U.S.A. She was a member of the St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls.
Rose is survived by her son, Daniel Hobbiebrunken of Nevada, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kelli (Kaleb) Hoversten of Ames, and Nathan Hobbiebrunken of Nevada, Iowa; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb (Bob) Bradley of Iowa City, Iowa, and Mary Lou (Ed) Petersen of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; two brothers, Lee Meleney of Mason City, Iowa, and Robert Meleney of Omaha, Nebraska.