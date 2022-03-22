WILLIAMS - Loren Dean Hoelscher, 74, of Williams, passed away on March 17, 2022 at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind. following a car/pedestrian accident. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Williams. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Williams with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Loren was born on Sept. 5, 1947 in Iowa Falls to Loren Kenneth and Fern Hoelscher. Loren attended school in Iowa Falls until his family moved to a farm north of Williams during his junior year. Loren graduated from Northeast Hamilton High School in 1965. He attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls and received his Associate of Arts degree in June of 1967. Loren attended JFK College in Wahoo, Neb. for a year and then transferred to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he graduated in 1969 with a B.A. Degree. Following graduation, Loren was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Seattle, Wash. following boot camp.