IOWA FALLS - Karla Hoffman, 83, passed away in her home surrounded by family on May 17, 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. A time of fellowship and remembrance will take place after the service, followed by a private family burial in Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a music education scholarship in Karla’s name to be awarded to an Iowa Falls-Alden High School graduate. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Karla Jean Klein was born to Frank and Irene Lawton Klein on Nov. 2, 1939, in Alden, Iowa. While growing up in Alden, she discovered her love for music. Karla met Gary Hoffman through the United Methodist youth group during a shared high school gathering between their local churches. After graduating from Alden High School, she pursued her musical interest and earned a degree in music education from Drake University. She married Gary L. Hoffman on June 11, 1961, and taught elementary music in the Iowa Falls School District. While raising two daughters, Teresa and Sherrlyn, she continued to teach piano, vocal and organ lessons. Karla and Gary continued their faith by being longtime members of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls where Karla served on many committees and directed different choirs over the years. They lived on the Hoffman family farm south of Iowa Falls near Buckeye for 40 years before retiring to a home they built overlooking the Iowa River and the Swinging Bridge. Karla was active in many clubs and organizations in Iowa Falls including serving as the director of the Etude music group for nearly 50 years. Karla's artistic personality also showed in her beautiful flower gardens, meticulous table settings for holidays and hosting celebrations. Karla and Gary enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends. She will always be remembered for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Karla is survived by her husband Gary of 62 years; her daughters Teresa (Bill) and Sherrlyn Hartle; and five grandchildren: Lindsey Bahr, Justin Bahr (Abigail), Shannon Dolan (Jon), Megan Hartle and Ethan Hartle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Kristie Bahr, and son-in-law Matt Hartle.