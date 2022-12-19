CHARLES CITY - Dorothy Andrea Hook, 92, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City, officiated by Pastor Tom Barnard. It will be a day celebrating Dorothy's life. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by her service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Iowa Falls, Union Cemetery, at 2:30 p.m.
Dorothy Harris, daughter of Olaf and Gladys (Larson) Harris was born July 8, 1930, on the family farm just outside of Alden. Dorothy graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1946 at 16 years old. She then pursued more education, graduated from cosmetology college in Des Moines in 1948. She worked in various beauty salons, as well as having her own salon in her home. She also worked for the ASCS office in Iowa Falls and as a CNA at nursing homes in Charles City.
On Oct. 15, 1950, Dorothy married Walter Eldridge. They had three children: Bruce, Vincent and Kay Eldridge. They were married for ten years until his death Aug. 29, 1961.
Then on March 26, 1963, Dorothy married Arthur Hook, who was also a widower with three young children: Donita, Doug and Dodd Hook. They now had six children between them and had one child of their own, Darla Dee. The “Yours, Mine and Ours” family was now established. Dorothy's greatest contribution and achievement in life was staying at home, raising seven children in Charles City. Needless to say, she was a very busy lady. She took great pride in her home and family. She was a fabulous mother to them all. She was married to Arthur for 57 years until his death Oct. 22, 2020.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and belonged to the Faith-Grace Church Circle. She was very active in her church and served on many committees throughout the years. She loved to play bridge, read, sew and draw, but shopping was her favorite. Dorothy lived in Iowa her entire life and in Charles City for the past 55 years. She was always proud to be an Iowan.
Surviving family includes her children: Bruce (Christine) Eldridge of Charles City and their children Drew and Tim (Jessica); Vincent (Julie) Eldridge of Iowa City and their children Lauren (Jace) and Chip (Mary); Kay (Joe) Fahl of Waukesha, Wis., and their children Emily and Jessica; Donita (Jeff) Joens of Cedar Falls and their children Trevor, Karch, Judd (Bre) Landers and Chantel Joens; Doug (Paula) Hook of Plano, Texas, and their children Ty (Tatiana) Hook, Lauren (Cody) Nichols and Hunter Janco; Dodd Hook of Cedar Falls; Darla (Matt) McGettigan of Colorado Springs, Colo., and their children Mariah and Colin. Dorothy is blessed with 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husbands Arthur and Walter, her parents and siblings.
Thank you to the staff at 11th Street Chautauqua for their wonderful care and love.