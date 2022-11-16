IOWA FALLS - Richard Bert Hoppen 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Memorial service for Richard Hoppen will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to services. Memorials may be directed to the family: Richard Hoppen Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Richard Bert Hoppen was born March 9, 1946 to Bert Hoppen and Alice Mae (Long) Hoppen in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Dick attended the Iowa Falls schools graduating with the class of 1965. He enlisted in the Army in 1966. Dick worked at Farmland Foods and Prestressed Concrete. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Dick liked to buy old cars to fix up to sell.
Dick is survived by his children: Angie (Chris) Wicke of Mason City; Braden (Jane) Hoppen of Raleigh, N.C.; Jody (Brandon) Thies of Iowa Falls; Felicia (Aaron) McClanahan of Iowa Falls; six grandchildren: Kristi, Dillon, Andrew, Ella, Montana, Tatum; one great-grandchild, Colten.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Beverly Ulrich.