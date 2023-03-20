IOWA FALLS - Grace Hornung passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 98. Her family and faith were the center of her life. She was inspiring to all who knew her with her positive outlook.
Grace Elizabeth Hornung was born on Oct. 17, 1924, in Hubbard, Iowa, to Edward and Leah King. Grace attended school in Hubbard and Iowa Falls. Grace was united in marriage to Ralph Hornung for 53 years before Ralph passed away in 1992. They had three children: Connie, Dave and Ron.
Grace worked for the Iowa Falls School District in nutrition services for 28 years. She was well-known for her cooking and baking expertise, especially her cinnamon rolls. Grace was an Iowa State Fair Grand Champion with her cinnamon rolls and pecan rolls. Grace enjoyed donating her rolls to local charity events to be auctioned for the benefit of many community organizations. Grace was a sweet lady with a kind heart who was always willing to help others. She found joy in her faith and was a long-time member of the Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls.
Grace is survived by her daughter: Connie (Bill) Anderson of Billings, Mo.; son: Ron (Kate) Hornung of Iowa Falls; brother-in-law: Elmer Riebkes of Iowa Falls; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Leah King; husband: Ralph; son: Dave; four sisters: Mae Carlson, June King, Betty Riebkes and Rose Bahr; four brothers: Cecil, Jerry, Harold, and Lawrence King; along with a niece and nephew.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 22 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Open Bible 408 College Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126 with burial to follow at the Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Grace Hornung Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.