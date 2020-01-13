CAMBRIDGE, MN
John P. Hornung, 75, of Cambridge and formerly of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Ecumen in North Branch.
John Paul Hornung was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Eldora, Iowa, to Paul and Opal (Lyman) Hornung. He was raised and attended school in Eldora, Owasa and Iowa Falls. After high school, John worked very hard in various roles and became a federal meat inspector. He then served his country from 1967 to 1969 in the U.S. Army. On Aug. 3, 1974, he married Julie Thorsbakken. John went back to college and began a career in public education as a high school business teacher in Iowa, then principal and superintendent in Minnesota. He served many Minnesota school districts: Lanesboro, Glenwood, Triton, Nicollet, Norwood-Young America and Glencoe-Silver Lake. Upon retirement, John and Julie spent time on the Gulf Coast of Alabama as well as their home on Lake Minnewaska in Starbuck, Minnesota. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting with family and friends and working on his cars.
John is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Kari (Eric) Clappier, Jill (Jason) Hills, Joslyn (Andy) Manske; son, John Jr. (Kristen); siblings, Steve (Gayle), Lisa (Jerry) Kaldenberg; grandchildren, Allison, Elizabeth, Julia, Justin, Tucker and Harrison; as well as many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda McWherter.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Ft. Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave., Minneapolis, with a time for visiting one hour prior. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery followed by a reception at Richfield VFW Post 5555, 6715 Lake Shore Drive S., Richfield, Minnesota. Online condolence can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
