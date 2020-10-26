RADCLIFFE
Gerold Dean Hoversten, of Radcliffe, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center due to COVID-related issues. A family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. Interment of Gerold's cremated remains will be held at a later date in the Williams Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary School Nurse Fund. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Gerold was born Sept. 17, 1941, to Gaylord and Dorothy (Tempel) Hoversten. He attended rural school and Radcliffe High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia (Hilpipre) on July 15, 1958. They raised seven children, Melanie, Martin, Rosalie, Darla, Clint, Clay and Eileen.
Gerold, who most knew as “Big G,” worked for many years at the Farmers’ Co-op in Ellsworth. He also farmed, raised hogs, cattle and turkeys. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, spending time with family and friends, weekend breakfasts with his children, family gatherings, trips to the casino and riding around town in his golf cart. Most recently, he enjoyed going for day trips that included driving by Gehrke’s Lake, Little Wall and Lake Cornelia.
Everyone who met Big G will remember him for his quick wit, love of farming and devotion to family.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children Melanie (Daryl) Eide, Rosalie Wilbanks, Darla (Kevin) Thomas, Clint (Michelle) Hoversten, Clay (Dana Wilson) Hoversten, and Eileen (Scott) Dilley; grandchildren Marty (Kris) Eide, Luke Eide, Kyla Eide, Abby Wilbanks, Adam (Cassie) Wilbanks, Alex (Amy Bonadurer) Wilbanks, Levi (Michelle) Thomas, Tanner Thomas, Taylor (Jesus) Garcia, Eli Hoversten, Emeri Hoversten, Calvin Hoversten, Harley Hoversten, Haley Dilley and Hadyn Dilley; great-grandchildren, Regan, Ruby, Tessa, Jade, Jack and Daxen; sister Connie (John) Keane and brother Rodney (Marcia) Hoversten; and brothers-in-law, Ron (Betty) Hilpipre and Mike (Ann) Hilpipre. He was preceded in death by his son, Marty; parents, Gaylord and Dorothy Hoversten; sister, Eleanor Anders; and brother-in-law, Russell Anders.
Gerold Dean Hoversten, of Radcliffe, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center due to COVID-related issues. A family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. Interment of Gerold's cremated remains will be held at a later date in the Williams Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary School Nurse Fund. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Gerold was born Sept. 17, 1941, to Gaylord and Dorothy (Tempel) Hoversten. He attended rural school and Radcliffe High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia (Hilpipre) on July 15, 1958. They raised seven children, Melanie, Martin, Rosalie, Darla, Clint, Clay and Eileen.
Gerold, who most knew as “Big G,” worked for many years at the Farmers’ Co-op in Ellsworth. He also farmed, raised hogs, cattle and turkeys. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, spending time with family and friends, weekend breakfasts with his children, family gatherings, trips to the casino and riding around town in his golf cart. Most recently, he enjoyed going for day trips that included driving by Gehrke’s Lake, Little Wall and Lake Cornelia.
Everyone who met Big G will remember him for his quick wit, love of farming and devotion to family.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children Melanie (Daryl) Eide, Rosalie Wilbanks, Darla (Kevin) Thomas, Clint (Michelle) Hoversten, Clay (Dana Wilson) Hoversten, and Eileen (Scott) Dilley; grandchildren Marty (Kris) Eide, Luke Eide, Kyla Eide, Abby Wilbanks, Adam (Cassie) Wilbanks, Alex (Amy Bonadurer) Wilbanks, Levi (Michelle) Thomas, Tanner Thomas, Taylor (Jesus) Garcia, Eli Hoversten, Emeri Hoversten, Calvin Hoversten, Harley Hoversten, Haley Dilley and Hadyn Dilley; great-grandchildren, Regan, Ruby, Tessa, Jade, Jack and Daxen; sister Connie (John) Keane and brother Rodney (Marcia) Hoversten; and brothers-in-law, Ron (Betty) Hilpipre and Mike (Ann) Hilpipre. He was preceded in death by his son, Marty; parents, Gaylord and Dorothy Hoversten; sister, Eleanor Anders; and brother-in-law, Russell Anders.