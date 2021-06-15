Hoversten, Glen "Sonny"

STEAMBOAT ROCK - Glen "Sonny" Hoversten, 82, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Eldora Specialty Care. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Sonny and his family.
Glen Sonny Hoversten Junior was born on Sept. 16, 1938, at home on the farm, to Glen Senior and Dorothy (Applegate) Hoversten. He attended school in Radcliffe, Iowa. On Sept. 16, 1988 Sonny was united in marriage to Pat Blanchard in Slaton, Minnesota. Sonny managed the elevator in Geneva, Iowa, before working at United Suppliers for 15 years, until his retirement.