SEWARD, AK
Richard Alan Hoversten was born Nov. 20, 1967. He grew up in Alden, Iowa, and graduated in 1986. Richard competed in football and wrestling. Being a big football player, he went to the local junior college, where he punted for the national team. He joined the National Guard, then getting nomad fever, went into the Air Force serving in Guam most of the time. He then was stationed in Oklahoma.
Rich moved back home opening a bar. He stayed in Alden running the Swamp for a couple of years and the fever moved in again; packing up and moving to Lee’s Summit, Missouri. That is when Richard joined the police academy. He was a cop for over 20 years. Then the fever caught up to him again. His next adventure took him to Big Sky, Montana. He stayed a year before traveling to Seward, Alaska. Rich lived here for two years until his canoeing accident on Aug. 17, 2020. If you met Rich, you could never forget him. He had a very unique sense of humor and was a free spirit to say the least.
Rich leaves behind a daughter, Sydni Hoversten of Kansas City, Missouri; stepson, Breck Baker of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Berta (Jerry) Weide of Alden, Iowa, Rhonda Bice and Kelly of Alden, Iowa, and Becky (Brenton) Schwab of Dows, Iowa; and a brother, Bob (Marcela) Hoversten of Alden, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to his friends in Big Sky and Seward - Miles, Denny, Brian, Sweet Sue, and the rest of the hanger crew. Thank you. Rich will be missed, never forgotten. RIP.
There will be a memorial service at the Alden Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Brickhouse, downtown Alden. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.
