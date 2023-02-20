IOWA FALLS - Sue Humphrey, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Memorials for the family can be sent to the Surls Funeral Home, 505 Stevens St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Sue M. Humphrey was born on May 26, 1932 in Dows to Charles and Flossie (Faun) Moore. She graduated from the Dows High School in 1949 where she played basketball all four years. On June 18, 1962, Sue was united in marriage to Marlyn Humphrey and would later divorce. Sue worked at Dows Café, Bennett’s Super Value, Rummel Drug, Hecht's, Swartz Drug, Schultz’s Family Store, Boyt’s and the Iowa Falls Nutrition Site.
Sue is survived by her children: Mark (Karen) Humphrey of Hannibal, Mo.; Dawn Humphrey of Alexandria, Va.; Peg (Art Bradley) of Blue Springs, Mo.; and Nancy (Kevin) Hoffman of Iowa Falls; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Aubrey (Charline) Moore, Rodney (Wanda) Moore, Robert (Lucy) Moore; five sisters: Elaine (Marvin) Peyton, Kathryn (Wallace) Cooper, Evalyn (Stew) Iverson, Louise (Earl) Church, and Pearl (Walter) Janssen.