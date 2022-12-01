ALDEN - Michael Hunt, 74, of Alden, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Alden United Methodist Church in Alden with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Popejoy. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at the church on Friday. Funeral services are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Michael Allan Hunt was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Alden to Nathan and Norma (Rash) Hunt. He graduated from Alden High School. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. On Nov. 5, 1976, Michael was united in marriage to Kathleen Huffman until she passed away in 1986. He would later marry Teri “T.J” Bylin until she passed away in 2010. Michael worked as a truck driver for Manatt's Inc. until he retired in 2017. He was a member of the Collins-Dunnings Post 201 American Legion in Alden.
Michael is survived by his wife Mary (Dillon) Vaughn; children: Yolanda (David) Sanders of Nevada, Iowa; Yvonne Hunt of Laveen, Ariz.; James (Kelly) Thompson of 29 Palms, Calif.; Donna (John) Lewandowski of Laveen, Ariz.; Jeffrey Thompson of Kannapolis, N.C.; Eric Vaughn of Iowa Falls; and Justin (Erin) Vaughn of Iowa Falls; brothers: Steven (Linda) Hunt of Alden, and Douglas (Becky) Hunt of Iowa Falls; sister Pamela (Lance) Hunt of Dows; and 13 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives: Kathy and T.J.; daughter Michelle; and sisters: Barbra and Rhonda.