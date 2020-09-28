ALDEN
Robert Hutchinson, 85, passed away at his home on Sept. 26, 2020, in Alden, surrounded by his caregivers Ron and Evelyn Tirevold and Luke Neubauer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Alden Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Bob was born on Aug. 7, 1935, to Frank and Ida (Johnson) Hutchinson. He graduated from Alden High School. He continued to live at home and helped care for his parents. He helped area farmers. He enjoyed fishing and sports and he loved listening to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the radio.
He sincerely appreciated his caregivers Ron and Luke.
He enjoyed sitting on his porch waving to the neighbor kids. He enjoyed receiving Meals on Wheels and visiting with the delivery people. He also appreciated food from the Alden Food Pantry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Wanda Folks, Bonnie Newlin, Imogene Akers and Betty Jass.
