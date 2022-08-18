Leda Mae Ibeling, 82, of Ackley, passed away at her home on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, in the care of Hospice and her family. Dale Dean Ibeling, 90, passed away at Eldora Specialty Care on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the care of hospice. Iowa Cremation is caring for Leda, Dale and their family.
Leda Mae Coordes was born to Elmer and Letha (Van Eschen) Coordes Sept. 11, 1939. Leda graduated from Ackley High School in 1957 and then worked for the Ackley Reminder and many other side jobs in the Ackley community.