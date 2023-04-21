IOWA FALLS - Janyce Hansen Ingle, 85, of Iowa Falls passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Funeral service for Janyce Ingle will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the First United Methodist Church, 619 Main Street. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Monday, April 24, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Burial will be at the Friends Cemetery, Iowa Falls directly following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Janyce Ingle Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Janyce Hansen was born Aug.15, 1937, in Cerro Gordo County to Elmer and Garnet (Pierce) Hansen. She graduated from Swaledale Country School, Iowa, in 1956.
Janyce Hansen was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Ingle on Aug. 21, 1972. Janyce worked for her husband at his bookkeeping business. She also sold toys and dolls and did some sewing. Janyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. Janyce is survived by her husband: Ronald Ingle; her children: Shannon (Farah) Ingle of Bondurant; Rodney (Sara) Ingle of Zearing; Shelley (Kevin) Kurtz of Carnesville, Ga.; Sheila (Van) Fonken of Fillmore, Ind.; 12 grandchildren: and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Garnet Hansen and one grandson: Travis.