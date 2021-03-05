IOWA FALLS
Frank G. Ites passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mercy in Mason City. He was born July 26, 1936, the son of Tony and Anna (Folken) Ites and lived in Hardin County all of his life. He farmed early in his life before working at and retiring from Martin Marietta. He will be remembered by his quick wit and stories and his contagious laugh.
Frank will always be remembered by his wife, Beth Ites of Iowa Falls; children, Allen Ites and wife Sue of Granger, Iowa, Diane Themer and husband Jeff of Dover, Oklahoma, Toni Chargois and husband Bryon of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jami Ites of Iowa Falls; grandchildren, Amy Ites and husband Craig Schmaus, Marissa McAfee and husband Matt, Alisha Moyeda, Jessica Torres and husband Jorge and Dustin Norem; along with his stepchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jimm Ites, Judy Barhite and husband Jim and Ron Ites and wife Victoria.
A private family service will be held Friday under the direction of Surls Funeral Home.
