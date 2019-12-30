IOWA FALLS - Iva Griep, formerly of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at Scenic Manor in Iowa Fall. In recent years, Iva had been struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley. A time of visitation will begin an hour before the service. A time of fellowship will follow immediately after the service. Memorials may be directed to the family who will be donating in her name to charities that were near and dear to Iva’s heart.
Iva Jane (Olk) Griep was born June 12, 1943, the daughter of Ike and Dagmar (Kibsgaard) Olk. Iva graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School in 1961. She graduated from Allen Memorial Hospital Lutheran School of Nursing in 1964, where she made many dear, life-long friends.