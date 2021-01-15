IOWA FALLS
Lyle Izer, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Lyle and his family.
Lyle Averill Izer was born May 20, 1941, to Paul and Elizabeth (Tjarks) Izer in Alden, Iowa. Lyle attended the rural school and Alden High School. He was baptized and confirmed at the Alden United Methodist Church in Alden, and in his adult years, Lyle was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. Lyle was united in marriage to Barbara Larson on May 21, 1966. From this union they had four children. The couple later divorced.
Lyle grew up on a family farm west of Alden and loved it. He continued farming until 1990, when he moved to Iowa Falls. He started Central Iowa Hog Curtain and retired in 2012. He was a member of the Popejoy Lions Club, enjoyed monthly card clubs with friends and never missed his children and grandchildren’s events. He also really enjoyed gardening. During his membership at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lyle always made sure everyone had coffee in their cup and that the dishes were clean. He loved volunteering at the community meal. Up until COVID, the highlight of his week was meeting with his friends for coffee.
Lyle is survived by his children, John (Fran) Izer of Lawler, Iowa, Donna (Eric) Muhlstein of Nampa, Idaho, Julie (Tim) Pollard of Woodburn, Iowa, and Renae (Brian) Off of Iowa Falls, Iowa; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a brother, Marion Izer of Iowa Falls, Iowa; sisters, Marlys (Marlyn) McElvania of Alden, Iowa, and Janice Vierkandt of Alden, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Merle Izer; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Izer and Mildred Izer.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in Lyle’s name to: Israel Family Hospice House, 400 South Dakota Ave., Ames, IA 50014.
